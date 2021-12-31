Free course launched to help people with healthy weight and better wellbeing

A new free weight management programme is being launched by Northumberland Health Trainers.

Run by Northumberland Health Trainers, the programme will be available as a weekly online programme in the New Year with face-to-face group programmes planned for the Spring.

Supported by Northumberland County Council’s Public Health Team and funded by the government, the programme is open to adults in Northumberland interested in losing weight and getting fitter and healthier.

Anyone interested in achieving a healthy weight can sign up to the programme which is aimed at people with a body mass index (BMI) of over 30kg/m2. A BMI healthy weight calculator is available at https://nland.uk/BMI

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique 12-week course called Momenta has been developed by experts in nutrition, physical activity and psychology, and is based on the latest scientific evidence.

Participants will also learn about the key factors that contribute to weight gain and why so many methods of ‘dieting’ fail in the long term.

The programme consists of weekly, one-hour sessions delivered virtually or face-to-face groups.

Liz Morgan, director of public health in Northumberland County Council, said: “Maintaining a healthy weight is important for overall health and well-being.

"In addition to lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure, it can also lower the risk of many different cancers.”

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adult wellbeing, said: “Having a healthy weight brings so many health benefits and this course offers everyone the help and support to achieve this.

“This free course is a fantastic opportunity to learn about how to adopt healthier habits in order to achieve a healthy weight.”