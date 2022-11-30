Free cash available to Northumberland charities which are helping people cope with cost of living crisis
New research suggests 55% of people living in Northumberland will rely on charities to get them through the cost of living crisis this winter.
A survey conducted by the Movement for Good Awards, in which 623 people living in Northumberland were questioned, indicates charities are set to face a higher demand than every before.
More than half of the people surveyed said they were more likely than ever before to seek help from a charity, while 30% said they were likely to reduce the amount they donate.
The findings coincide with news by The Trussell Trust, which runs food banks, that it has has distributed a record number of grocery parcels this year, andh one in five individuals referred now come from working households.
To help charities cope with the demand being placed on their services, Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away £120,000 as part of a 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign.
Charities can be nominated online at www.movementforgood.com.
The first draw takes place on December 1, and the last on December 16, with 10 charities drawn every day.
Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “It’s perhaps no surprise that people intend to cut back on their charitable giving at this time, and it is clear is that charities need help more than ever.
“As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and, together, we can help many good causes to continue their love and support for those who need it most in these difficult times.”