A survey conducted by the Movement for Good Awards, in which 623 people living in Northumberland were questioned, indicates charities are set to face a higher demand than every before.

More than half of the people surveyed said they were more likely than ever before to seek help from a charity, while 30% said they were likely to reduce the amount they donate.

The findings coincide with news by The Trussell Trust, which runs food banks, that it has has distributed a record number of grocery parcels this year, andh one in five individuals referred now come from working households.

The Trussell Trust has announced that it had distributed a record number of food parcels between April and September this year. Picture by Alastair Ulke.

To help charities cope with the demand being placed on their services, Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away £120,000 as part of a 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign.

Charities can be nominated online at www.movementforgood.com.

The first draw takes place on December 1, and the last on December 16, with 10 charities drawn every day.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “It’s perhaps no surprise that people intend to cut back on their charitable giving at this time, and it is clear is that charities need help more than ever.

