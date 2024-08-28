Free blood pressure checks available in Northumberland at various locations
Residents are encouraged to pop along to one of the drop-in sessions taking place in early September.
For those who find their blood pressure is on the high side, the Health Trainers will be able to offer helpful advice on the actions to take to reach and maintain a healthy blood pressure.
Gill O’Neill, director of public health at Northumberland County Council, said: “Your blood pressure is very important, no matter your age. High blood pressure is not simply a part of growing old. You can take steps to know your numbers and lower them if it’s high.
“High blood pressure, or hypertension, rarely has noticeable symptoms. But if untreated, it increases your risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes. Knowing your blood pressure is important as it can potentially save your life.
“Please call in at any of our drop-in sessions to have this simple check done. There is no need to book, just turn up.”
The first session will take place at Wooler United Reformed Church, 20 Cheviot Street, on Monday, September 2 from 10am to noon.
The others include the following – Wednesday, September 4: The Asda at Tweedmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, from noon to 3pm; Cramlington Hub, Retail Park, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, from 12.30pm to 3pm.
Thursday, September 5: Blyth CVA Hub, 14 Market Place, from 1pm to 4pm.
Friday, September 6: Hirst Welfare Centre, Alexandra Road, Ashington, from 9am to 3pm.
