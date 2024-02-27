Anderson & Garland Auctioneers held a free auction valuation event in Morpeth last week.

Their team of experts gave free valuations at the Morpeth Rugby Football Club site.

The event proved extremely popular and attracted hundreds of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Julian Thomson said: “We were thrilled to bring the Anderson & Garland Roadshow to Morpeth. The event was very well received and the day had a great buzz about it.

“It is always great to meet so many new people and introduce them to selling items at auction and how to achieve the best possible prices.

“People brought along some fascinating pieces and a great day was had by all.