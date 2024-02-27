Free auction valuation event in Morpeth was a big hit
Their team of experts gave free valuations at the Morpeth Rugby Football Club site.
The event proved extremely popular and attracted hundreds of people.
Managing director Julian Thomson said: “We were thrilled to bring the Anderson & Garland Roadshow to Morpeth. The event was very well received and the day had a great buzz about it.
“It is always great to meet so many new people and introduce them to selling items at auction and how to achieve the best possible prices.
“People brought along some fascinating pieces and a great day was had by all.
“The event was so popular that we’re already planning another visit later in the year.”