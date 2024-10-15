Free Ageing Well Information Fair in Morpeth
An event that aims to give older people all the information they need to stay active, safe and well this winter is being held at Morpeth Town Hall next week.
The Ageing Well Information Fair is being funded jointly by Morpeth Town Council and Morpeth’s oldest charity, the Hollon Trust. It is taking place on Wednesday, October 23 between 10am and 2pm.
Various organisations such as Citizens Advice Northumberland, Age UK, CANN Energy Advice, U3A and Thriving Together will be attending, with information also including ways to keep socially connected.
Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group will be providing tea, coffee, cakes, soup etc for a small charge for their funds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.