The event is being held at Morpeth Town Hall.

An event that aims to give older people all the information they need to stay active, safe and well this winter is being held at Morpeth Town Hall next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ageing Well Information Fair is being funded jointly by Morpeth Town Council and Morpeth’s oldest charity, the Hollon Trust. It is taking place on Wednesday, October 23 between 10am and 2pm.

Various organisations such as Citizens Advice Northumberland, Age UK, CANN Energy Advice, U3A and Thriving Together will be attending, with information also including ways to keep socially connected.

Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group will be providing tea, coffee, cakes, soup etc for a small charge for their funds.