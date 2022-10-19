The Union Chain Bridge team is encouraging families to get out and about with free activities for children.

Sessions at Berwick Museum and Art Gallery are themed around light, and are inspired by the current Bethan Maddocks exhibition on site.

Younger children aged five or over can learn about the Sun and make their own ‘suncatcher’ to take home.

A Lego model of the Union Chain Bridge.

Slightly older children, aged eight or over, can learn about electrical circuits and make a light-up card to take home.

At Eyemouth and Berwick Libraries, families can learn about the way the Union Chain Bridge has been conserved – using Lego models to explain and try out the actual processes involved.

These sessions are aimed at the seven to 11 age range.

Berwick Museum and Art Gallery sessions are taking place on Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26. Normal admission prices to the museum will apply for adults (£5 for an annual pass allowing unlimited visits for a year) but children and places on the workshops are free.

The sessions at Berwick Library are at 10.30am and 2.30pm on Friday, October 28.

Go to www.wegottickets.com/UnionChainBridge for more details and to book a place.

The session at Eyemouth Library will be at 2pm on Friday, October 21. Call the library on 01890 752767 to book a place.