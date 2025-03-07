An Old English Foxhound from the Percy Hunt has been recognised with an award at one of the world's most prestigious dog shows.

Sparkle scooped Best of Breed at Crufts, with the accolade even more special as this is the first time that a working foxhound has ever competed in the event’s 125-year history.

Robert McCarthy, Huntsman with the Percy Hunt, said: “Sparkle is an adorable hound. She works hard all season and is always full of beans but also totally obedient. She loves everyone and she is friends with all the horses and other hounds too.

"I knew she could be relied on to perform well but it is a very different environment for her with all the people, the noise and the lights. I am absolutely delighted to win Best of Breed.”

Robert McCarthy with Sparkle. Picture: The Kennel Club/Beat Media

Sparkle, a three-year old bitch, has previously won prizes at the Blaston and Yorkshire hound shows and, along with her sister Spooky, won her class this year at Peterborough.

Unlike the vast majority of the dogs competing at Crufts, hounds from the Percy are working animals, raised in kennels as part of a pack. They are not used to being walked on a lead and are very much an outdoor breed.

The Percy hounds are owned by the Duke of Northumberland and kennelled in the grounds of the estate. The bloodline of Sparkle goes back to Percy Spitfire, one of the most highly regarded Old English hounds of recent years.

The Percy Hunt is a working pack following scent trails across the Northumberland countryside twice a week from September to March. The Hunt is an accredited member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), which champions hound welfare and is the governing body for trail hunting.

Fran Hanney-Mitchell, from Belsay, with Harry, a Dachshund (Wire Haired) standard which was the Best of Breed winner at Crufts 2025. Picture: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club

The pedigrees of all foxhounds belonging to BHSA-registered hunts are recorded in the Foxhound Kennel Studbook and can be traced back to the mid-18th century.

The British Hound Sports Association has promoted greater transparency and inclusivity for all trail hunts, and competing at Crufts is an integral part of this process.

Also from Northumberland, Fran Hanney-Mitchell, from Belsay, was Best of Breed winner with Harry, a Dachshund (Wire Haired) standard.