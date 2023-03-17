Four-year-old Jay Macpherson has a passion for lifeboats and already has ambitions to be a lifesaver when he is older.

He is also a regular visitor to Seahouses lifeboat station with his mum Leanne and dad Tom.

He is taking on the 1.2km Mini Great North Run in September, having watched Leanne do the grown up version last year.

Jay MacPherson with his dad Tom at Seahouses lifeboat station.

Leanne said: “While we may not live near the coast, we visit often and know how much of a fantastic charity the RNLI are.

"If you have a penny or two to spare then I’m sure you will make Jay and the RNLI very proud.

"We are a very proud mam and dad that Jay chose his charity all by himself and has a great understanding of what the money is going towards.”

He has raised over £100 so far.