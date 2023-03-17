News you can trust since 1854
Four-year-old Rothbury boy to raise funds for RNLI

A Rothbury boy is taking on a fundraising challenge in aid of the RNLI.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:31 GMT

Four-year-old Jay Macpherson has a passion for lifeboats and already has ambitions to be a lifesaver when he is older.

He is also a regular visitor to Seahouses lifeboat station with his mum Leanne and dad Tom.

He is taking on the 1.2km Mini Great North Run in September, having watched Leanne do the grown up version last year.

Jay MacPherson with his dad Tom at Seahouses lifeboat station.
Jay MacPherson with his dad Tom at Seahouses lifeboat station.
Jay MacPherson with his dad Tom at Seahouses lifeboat station.
Leanne said: “While we may not live near the coast, we visit often and know how much of a fantastic charity the RNLI are.

"If you have a penny or two to spare then I’m sure you will make Jay and the RNLI very proud.

"We are a very proud mam and dad that Jay chose his charity all by himself and has a great understanding of what the money is going towards.”

He has raised over £100 so far.

To donate visit http://www.justgiving.com/Leanne-smith98

