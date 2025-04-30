Four high flyers at Borders Gliding Club
In two days, four achieved the goal of completing their first solo flights – they included a mother and son, Lianne and Cameron Russell (15), as well as Freddy Catalano (17) and Darius Draycott (26).
After some flying practice to consolidate their previous training, they were individually towed aloft by a Piper Cub to fly free in a Modern Glider and soar above the Cheviots, then to return and make perfect landings.
Their fantastic individual achievements were supported by a team of instructors and ground crew.
The gliding club sits astride the border with a mixed membership of Scottish and English enthusiasts. It fosters a culture that is safe, helpful, friendly and open to all members and visitors.
For more information about it, go to www.bordersgliding.co.uk
