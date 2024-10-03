Four commercial units in Morpeth's Newgate Street up for auction

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 17:54 GMT
The commercial units in Newgate Street that are up for auction.The commercial units in Newgate Street that are up for auction.
The commercial units in Newgate Street that are up for auction.
Various properties in a prime Morpeth town centre location have become available via auction.

Pattinson has revealed that there are four commercial units grouped together, including a vacant retail unit, a tenanted cafe (Café Des Amis), a former florists (FH Hardy, now on Mitford Road) and upper floor office accommodation let to a performing arts charity.

The starting bid is £475,000 and the property information includes ‘50 Newgate Street – ground, first and second floor retail/showroom space measuring 152.80sqm (1,645sqft)’.

‘52 Newgate Street – ground floor cafe premises measuring 107.05sqm (1,152sqft).

‘54 Newgate Street – ground floor retail accommodation measuring 118.70sqm (1,278sqft). 54a Newgate Street – first and second floor office accommodation measuring 77.90sqm (839sqft).’

For more information and to make an online bid, go to www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=446441

