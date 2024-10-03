Four commercial units in Morpeth's Newgate Street up for auction
Pattinson has revealed that there are four commercial units grouped together, including a vacant retail unit, a tenanted cafe (Café Des Amis), a former florists (FH Hardy, now on Mitford Road) and upper floor office accommodation let to a performing arts charity.
The starting bid is £475,000 and the property information includes ‘50 Newgate Street – ground, first and second floor retail/showroom space measuring 152.80sqm (1,645sqft)’.
‘52 Newgate Street – ground floor cafe premises measuring 107.05sqm (1,152sqft).
‘54 Newgate Street – ground floor retail accommodation measuring 118.70sqm (1,278sqft). 54a Newgate Street – first and second floor office accommodation measuring 77.90sqm (839sqft).’
For more information and to make an online bid, go to www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=446441
