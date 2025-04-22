Canon Alan Hughes and his wife Susan at Durham Cathedral.

A Berwick resident was among those to receive a prestigious royal honour.

The visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on April 17 was a truly historic occasion. The service was the first of its kind in Durham since 1967.

The King honoured 152 recipients, 76 men and 76 women, signifying his age (76 years old) by giving them specially minted Maundy Money – thanking them for their exceptional service to their communities.

Afterwards, Charles and Camilla greeted crowds outside the cathedral.

The King and Queen outside Durham Cathedral. Picture by Susan Hughes.

Canon Alan Hughes was on the recipients list and the information about him from the Newcastle Diocese included the following.

“Alan served as Vicar of Berwick-upon-Tweed for 18 years, instrumental in the restoration of the Church, initiated the visit to Berwick by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2001 and The Freedom of Berwick for The Coldstream Guards.

“Originally from Yorkshire, Alan joined the Coldstream as a soldier in 1963, serving in Aden, East and North Africa, guarded Royal palaces in London and Windsor and was an early free fall parachutist.

“Alan maintained his military links as Chaplain to active standby regiments during The Cold War. He has also been Chaplain to Berwick Infirmary for over 30 years and chair of two schools.

“He was awarded an MBE for services to Berwick in 2014, which he dedicated to his wife (Susan) for her ‘unpaid curate’ role throughout.

“His other roles include that of Sheriff of Berwick and Chaplain and Press Officer to successive High Sheriff’s of Northumberland.”