Former teacher's life coaching for children business based in Northumberland nominated for two UK StartUp Awards
Mighty Minds Life Coaching for Kids, based at The Secret Garden in Seaton Delaval, is a mindset coaching service using neuro-linguistic programming to help children aged seven to 12 to combat social and emotional difficulties.
The company was started in 2023 by mindset coach Lauren Percy, and has now been nominated for the Rising Star Award and for the Consumer Services Start Up of the Year Award at this year’s North East, Yorkshire and the Humber Regional UK StartUp Awards.
Lauren, a former primary school teacher, said: “I am honoured to have been shortlisted for not only one but two categories in this year’s UK StartUp Awards.
“It gives me great pleasure knowing that my vision, dedication, and innovative approach to supporting children, families, and meeting the demand for mental health services have been recognised.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to showcase Mighty Minds' services and to continue my mission of impacting thousands more young minds and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”
Mighty Minds offers one to one, small group, and family sessions. Lauren also runs sessions in schools.
If Mighty Minds is successful at the regional awards, it will compete in the national awards in September.
Dylan Jones-Evans, creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “All the finalists this year represent the best entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created amazing new businesses that are creating real impact in their sectors.”