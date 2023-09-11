Watch more videos on Shots!

Claire Young, Principal of Claire Young Dance Academy (CDA) in Morpeth, invited Oti Mabuse and husband/dance partner Marius Lepure to lead the charity dance workshop at Duke’s Secondary School in Ashington where participants were taught two challenging but fun routines.

Oti recently revealed she and Marius are expecting their first child live on her ITV breakfast show.

As well as inspiring local youngsters with a love of dance, the workshop also raised money for St Oswald’s Hospice. CDA students were joined by dancers from other North East dance schools – CM Dance Academy, Elaine Milbourne Performing Arts School, The Worx Academy and Stars Academy.

Claire Young Dance Academy dancers with Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure.

Oti said: “It’s nice to be here knowing that it is for a good cause.

“I loved teaching the dance class. I really enjoy seeing young dancers step out of their comfort zone and learn new things, and get better at all styles of dance.”

Claire said that St Oswald’s Hospice is a “fantastic charity who are there for so many families in the area”.

She added: “Oti and Marius were absolutely fantastic. And the dancers loved the Strictly glamour of getting nails done by Sarah Lavender from Morpeth Retreat and hair by Natalie Whittle from The Face House in Newcastle.”

Claire Young, CDA Principal, with Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure.

Louise Heaps, mum to CDA student Evie, aged nine, and St Oswald’s Hospice marketing and communications manager, thanked all those involved for supporting the charity.