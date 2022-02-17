Former school cook celebrates her 100th birthday

Betsy Lightly celebrates her 100th birthday at Station Court care home.

Betsy Lightly was joined by relatives and staff at Station Court Care Home as she opened special gifts and received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday.

She then joined her party to a prosecco reception with all her friends in the home and popular entertainer, Michael Stevens performing her favourite rock and roll hits, which had everyone on their feet dancing.

Celebrations ended on a high with a special afternoon tea party provided by the home’s hospitality team.

Betsy has lived in Ashington all her life, having a career as a cook at South School, Hirst Park School and at Ashington College before retiring.

As well as being a mother and bringing up two boys, Betsy took great pride in her allotment where she grew her own vegetables and kept chicken, prior to coming to Station Court, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Ray Robson, general manager of Barchester Station Court, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Everyone has had a fabulous day and it is wonderful to be with her on this very special day.

"Betsy is such a popular resident who has lived with us for five years and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”