Former Royal Opera House singer to perform in Berwick in aid of Ukrainian refugees

Fans of opera are expected to flock to Berwick Parish Church next week to hear soprano Yvonne Barclay.

By Amanda Bourn
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 11:03 am

The former Royal Opera House singer, who now lives locally, is giving a concert on April 2 to help Ukrainians fleeing Putin’s invading army.

It starts at 11.30am (coffee from 10.45am) and she will perform Rubbra, Handel, Bellini, Wolf, Fauré and Schumann.

Entry is free, but there will be collection in aid of the Ukranian Red Cross Society afterwards.

Renowned opera singer Yvonne Barclay, who will be performing in Berwick on April 2.

Ms Barclay made her Royal Opera debut in 1993.

Berwick