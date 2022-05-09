Former POW reaches 100 not out with family celebration in Seahouses

His special birthday party was celebrated in style in Seahouses surrounded by family.

His extended family includes five children, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Christopher received a signed birthday card from The Queen and an embroidered cushion from his old regiment, the Royal Tank Regiment.

Christopher Hutchinson and family.

He was also presented with an engraved plaque from the Royal Army Pay Corps in recognition of 36 years service with them.

The English National Rugby Team as well as The Harlequins also sent him a signed birthday card.

Christopher was born in Bamburgh and was determined to return home after a full military career which saw him posted to five different countries - always accompanied by his beloved late wife Audrey Jean (Jinny).

His war time memories are crystal clear including a vivid memory of his best 21st birthday present - lightweight sand coloured overalls – while serving in the Royal Tank Regiment in North Africa.

Following his capture by German Paratrooper Forces in Northern Italy, Christopher also has vivid memories of his release from his POW camp, when he had the opportunity to see the larger than life US General Patton.

Christopher retired from the British Army whilst serving in a NATO HQ in Naples Italy.