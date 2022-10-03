From the 1960s through to the 1990s, Ron test-flew all of the RAF’s fast-jets of the era and in the process of which he survived two crash landings and two emergency ejections, as well as numerous other close shaves.

A master of his craft, he rose to become the Aeroplane and Armament Experimental Establishment’s chief test pilot – and his remarkable story was recently published by Pen & Sword Books.

Tickets for the talk on Thursday, October 13 (6pm start) are priced £5 and can be purchased by calling 01670 510491 or going to www.waterstones.com/events/an-evening-with-cold-war-test-pilot-group-captain-ron-burrows/morpeth

Group Captain Ron Burrows pictured during his time as a Cold War test pilot.

