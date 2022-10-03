Former pilot Ron Burrows to talk about flying RAF’s fast-jets at book event in Morpeth
Group Captain Ron Burrows is the special guest at the Waterstones store in Morpeth next week as he will be talking about his Cold War Test Pilot book.
From the 1960s through to the 1990s, Ron test-flew all of the RAF’s fast-jets of the era and in the process of which he survived two crash landings and two emergency ejections, as well as numerous other close shaves.
A master of his craft, he rose to become the Aeroplane and Armament Experimental Establishment’s chief test pilot – and his remarkable story was recently published by Pen & Sword Books.
Tickets for the talk on Thursday, October 13 (6pm start) are priced £5 and can be purchased by calling 01670 510491 or going to www.waterstones.com/events/an-evening-with-cold-war-test-pilot-group-captain-ron-burrows/morpeth
A Waterstones spokesperson said: “Ron will entertain and amuse with vivid descriptions of his numerous thrills and spills, including ejecting from a stricken hawker Hunter over the South Arabian desert and from a burning A4 Skyhawk over the Chesapeake.”