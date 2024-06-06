Former patient completes 27-mile walk for good cause in Morpeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kayleigh Avery walked from her home in Sunderland to Beadnell Mother and Baby Unit at St George’s Park to raise money for and awareness of Action on Postpartum Psychosis.
The 38-year-old suffered from postpartum psychosis in 2014 after she had her first daughter, Daisy. Before this, she had never had any mental health issues.
She stayed at the Beadnell Mother and Baby Unit for six weeks. Part of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, it supports women experiencing severe mental illness in pregnancy and following birth – with specialist support available.
“The staff and nurses there are amazing at what they do,” Kayleigh said.
“At the time I thought, ‘this is my life now, I’m never going to get better’. It can be quite a long road to recovery but with the help of staff on the ward, you do get better.”
After having her second daughter (Jasmine), she suffered from postpartum psychosis again and was readmitted to Beadnell in 2018 for another six weeks. Kayleigh says she will be on medication for the rest of her life.
On May 26, she and her husband Dave left their home at 5.40am and arrived at St George’s Park at 4.10pm, 27 miles and 10 and a half hours later.
They were joined at the end by their two daughters, now nine and five, and family members cheering them on.
People can still donate online at www.justgiving.com/page/kayleigh-avery-1714711321680
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.