Following a distinguished RAF career, Eric Maville joined the force in Northumberland and worked across locations including Amble, Berwick and Morpeth – he also spent time working and living in Cyprus and North Tyneside.

Born in Kirkcudbright, Scotland, he left school just before turning 15 and joined the County Home Guard at the start of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later became an RAF Air Gunner on bombers, flying in a four-engined Halifax for 76 Squadron, and during 1943 flew in 30 missions, including eight perilous trips over Berlin.

Eric Maville has died at the age of 102.

That same year, he took part in the raid on the V2 Flying Bomb research facility in Peenemunde, Germany, in which 40 planes were shot down by enemy aircraft.

For his heroic efforts, Eric was awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal (DFM) by King George VI at Buckingham Palace in early 1944 before leaving active service to train others.

It was at this point he married his first wife, Margaret, who died of tuberculosis not long after the war ended.

After leaving the RAF, Eric joined Northumberland County Constabulary, renamed Northumberland Constabulary in 1969 and then Northumbria Police in 1974.

He got remarried, to Cynthia, and as well as his 93-year-old wife, he leaves behind his son Andrew and his daughter Lesley, who have shared details of Eric’s full and unique life.

Andrew described him as “modest, practical, fair, and no nonsense”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He was very reserved until you got to know him – and very loyal to his friends and family.

“In recent years, with failing health, he never complained about his lot – and all the nurses and carers who looked after him remarked on how lovely he was. He would always perk up and joke with the nurses who came to care for him.

“He will be greatly missed by us all.”

Northumbria Police said it is grateful for all Eric did during his life to serve and protect his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serving across Morpeth, Shilbottle and Amble, the PC was in 1953 invited to represent the then Northumberland County Constabulary in London to line the Coronation Parade route of Queen Elizabeth II.

Then in 1956, he was seconded as a Sergeant in the UK contingent of the police force in Cyprus. A body called Cyprus Police was formed when the country became independent in 1960.

Following his stint there, he returned to the North East and worked across Berwick, Acklington and Whitley Bay, where he stayed until 1977 when he retired as a Sergeant, although he often acted up to Inspector.

This retirement did not last, as Eric successfully applied to join Newcastle Airport Police – working there until he really retired in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric and Cynthia spent much of the next years in Cyprus where Eric, at 70, was introduced to windsurfing as a hobby.

Eventually returning to the UK, they settled back in North Tyneside.