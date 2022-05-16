Former North Shields factory could be given new lease of life

Plans have been submitted to build apartments on a former factory site in Clive Street, North Shields. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

An application has been submitted to turn the former North Eastern Rubber Company factory, in Clive Street, into a number of homes.

North Tyneside Council received a planning application from Meldrum Construction Services to convert the site into three residential apartment blocks.

The buildings will comprise 49 one and two bedroom apartments and one townhouse with parking.

Newcastle based Napper Architects are acting as the agent in the application. The firm itself claims the potential development to be worth £6.2million.

The council has yet to make its decision.

However, back in 2019 a similar redevelopment plan of the site was given the green light by councillors.

This is despite previous refusals to develop the site since 2003. The development also generated some public criticism. One objector wrote: “I am still unsure of what the actual need for this property development is?

“The fact it is not affordable housing means it is not addressing the housing need we have in the area. For those with more disposable income , it is not providing something that plenty of other properties in the vicinity can’t.

“There are already many properties with river views available around the area (Swan Quay, Dolphin Quay, Smokehouses and Smith’s Dock all have plenty of empty properties for sale).

“If these are currently unoccupied – including those which are new developments – why would more be needed seeing as these present ones aren’t selling?”

Despite criticism, councillors were advised by planning officers to grant permission.

The 2019 planning report stated: “It is officer opinion that the proposed development will bring back into use a previously developed site that is now vacant, derelict and an eyesore that will sustain, conserve and, enhance the significance, appearance and character of the North Shields Fish Quay and New Quay Conservation Areas and the setting of the listed 11 New Quay, the former Porthole Public House.”