Former MP praises volunteers as walled garden in Northumberland village is officially re-opened
Once the pride and joy of the family which gave its name to the village, the 200-year-old triangular walled garden provided exotic fruits, vegetables and flowers for them when they lived in the now-demolished stately home of Cresswell Hall.
Mr Mullin was full of praise for the work carried out by a core team of around 20 local residents and volunteers who have transformed the garden from its wilderness state just a few years ago.
He told guests at the opening ceremony yesterday (Sunday) that huge congratulations must go to the volunteers who worked tirelessly each week to restore the garden, plant flowers, vegetables, fruit trees and lawns and then maintain it in tip-top condition.
“This has been an utterly brilliant transformation of what was a wilderness into a genuine community asset,” he said.
When he retired from Parliament, Mr Mullin chaired the North East Lottery Fund that provided funding support for the garden project and the restoration of the adjoining 14th Century Cresswell Pele Tower.
The driving force behind the restoration of both the Pele Tower and the walled garden has been the Cresswell Pele Tower Charitable Incorporated Organisation and Philip Hood, chairman of its trustees, said that it had been a labour of love to complete the work.
He added: “For the past few years we have thought of this as ‘our’ garden, but we are happy and delighted now to hand it over as a genuine community asset in our village for people to freely visit and enjoy.”
