Hard-working volunteers saw all their efforts come to fruition when retired North East MP Chris Mullin formally re-opened a green space in Cresswell.

Once the pride and joy of the family which gave its name to the village, the 200-year-old triangular walled garden provided exotic fruits, vegetables and flowers for them when they lived in the now-demolished stately home of Cresswell Hall.

Mr Mullin was full of praise for the work carried out by a core team of around 20 local residents and volunteers who have transformed the garden from its wilderness state just a few years ago.

He told guests at the opening ceremony yesterday (Sunday) that huge congratulations must go to the volunteers who worked tirelessly each week to restore the garden, plant flowers, vegetables, fruit trees and lawns and then maintain it in tip-top condition.

From left, Barry Mead, Chris Mullin and Philip Hood at the opening of Cresswell’s walled garden.

“This has been an utterly brilliant transformation of what was a wilderness into a genuine community asset,” he said.

When he retired from Parliament, Mr Mullin chaired the North East Lottery Fund that provided funding support for the garden project and the restoration of the adjoining 14th Century Cresswell Pele Tower.

The driving force behind the restoration of both the Pele Tower and the walled garden has been the Cresswell Pele Tower Charitable Incorporated Organisation and Philip Hood, chairman of its trustees, said that it had been a labour of love to complete the work.

