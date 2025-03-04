Former knitting business owner opens Handmade Creations new shop in Morpeth
Handmade Creations opened for business at 10 Oldgate on Wednesday, February 26.
Selling everything from handmade knitwear, decorative items and accessories to knitting and crochet supplies, this will be the owner’s second venture after her original shop, Close Knit, closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Although the old shop mostly sold wool, owner Betul Baratt is keen to sell more patterns and ready-made items.
She explained: “Three or four years ago I had a shop around the corner, we had to close during Covid because we couldn’t manage the rent. But, I have two little children that are both now in school so it’s a little bit easier to manage the shop now for me.
“It feels amazing to have opened a new shop. I am so happy to be doing something for myself, the first few days have been really good. We have had lots of old customers return who already know me.”
Betul has always been in the knitting business, growing up in Turkey where knitting and crocheting is a popular part of the culture.
She added: “I am Turkish and there people knit and crochet everything so I’m happy to be showing the people here what I am doing with my knitting. My mum has a shop in Turkey and when I was six or seven years old taught me to start crocheting, so I learnt from her.”
Handmade Creations is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.