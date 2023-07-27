News you can trust since 1854
Former High Sheriff of Northumberland takes a leap of faith for good cause

Colonel James Royds, the 2022/23 High Sheriff of Northumberland, recently completed a charity skydive.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 18:47 BST

He said: “Throwing oneself out a perfectly serviceable aircraft at 13,000 feet is not for the faint of heart!

“My family and friends thought I had completely lost the plot. But the thrill of free falling for fifty seconds – about one and a half miles – is utterly sensational.

“Breathtaking in every sense of the word. And one feels so alive and focused in the moment, nothing else in the world mattered.

Colonel James Royds, the 2022/23 High Sheriff of Northumberland, recently completed a charity skydive.
“My tandem partner was Wayne Shorthouse of the Red Devils, a veteran of well over 4,500 jumps. He ensured I lived to tell the tale and raise money for Supporting Wounded Veterans – a commitment I made during my time as High Sheriff of Northumberland.

“If you would like to make a contribution to the total, please visit our Justgiving webpage at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jamesscott-harden