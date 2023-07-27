Former High Sheriff of Northumberland takes a leap of faith for good cause
He said: “Throwing oneself out a perfectly serviceable aircraft at 13,000 feet is not for the faint of heart!
“My family and friends thought I had completely lost the plot. But the thrill of free falling for fifty seconds – about one and a half miles – is utterly sensational.
“Breathtaking in every sense of the word. And one feels so alive and focused in the moment, nothing else in the world mattered.
“My tandem partner was Wayne Shorthouse of the Red Devils, a veteran of well over 4,500 jumps. He ensured I lived to tell the tale and raise money for Supporting Wounded Veterans – a commitment I made during my time as High Sheriff of Northumberland.
“If you would like to make a contribution to the total, please visit our Justgiving webpage at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jamesscott-harden”