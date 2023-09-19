Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The train purchased from a rolling stock company, spanning 23m in length, has been converted with the aim of providing a first-class stay for guests but it has retained many of the original features.

It was recently opened by the Williams family, with the project spanning almost two years as they juggled it alongside work and family life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in 1978, The Stannington Pullman – as it has now been called – was originally built as a Mark III Tourist Standard Open (12033), before it was rebuilt for Grand Central as a Mark III Trailer Standard (42403), before finally being reconfigured as 41207.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stannington Pullman was recently opened by the Williams family.

In the last part of its working career, coach 41207 travelled intercity services to London and locally around the East Midlands operated by East Midlands Railway. Its final journey was in December 2020.

Emma Williams, one of the co-owners, said: “It had been our intention for a while to have some sort of holiday accommodation and we had applied for planning permission for log cabins.

“But being so close to the East Coast Main Line, the plan quickly changed when we learned there could be an opportunity to purchase a railway coach. This has also enabled us to provide something unique to Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only do we think this will appeal to rail enthusiasts, who will also be able to watch nearby passing trains, we’re hoping that individuals and families will want to come to The Stannington Pullman because they see it as a quirky place to stay.

A section inside The Stannington Pullman.

“We felt it was important to retain many of the original features, but because it is 23m long there was enough space to fit in all the modern amenities that people need and provide a boutique feel to the accommodation.”

Planning approval was granted by members of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council in November 2021, although a couple of the councillors criticised its appearance.

Referring to the meeting, Emma said: “We were shocked that such personal, rather than planning-relevant comments, were made, but the responses from people online and our first few guests have been very positive.”