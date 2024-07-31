Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former builder turned musician from Berwick has found a new passion in his retirement – playing the guitar and composing songs.

And Derek Lyall has now released an EP titled ‘For the Love of Dogs’, which reflects his deep affection for his canine companions.

His journey into music began when he learned a few guitar chords at school but it was not until later in life, after the passing of his beloved dog Ilah, that he fully embraced music as a means of coping with grief.

Ilah played a crucial role in Derek’s life, even saving him during a medical emergency by alerting his wife Linda when Derek collapsed and could not call for help.

Derek Lyall with a guitar and Milli.

Despite her own battle with cancer, Ilah's actions highlighted their bond and her memory, and the emotions tied to their relationship, became a significant inspiration for his music.

With encouragement and guidance from record producer Iain Petrie, Derek refined his guitar skills and recorded his heartfelt compositions.

His EP includes songs like ‘Alfie’, inspired by a touching story of a young boy and his dog, as well as other tracks that celebrate his cherished memories with his dogs such as ‘Milli’, named after his current dog, and ‘Two’, which reflects on the two years that have passed since losing Ilah.

It also mentions each of the eight dogs that Derek has loved and cared for in his lifetime.

His music not only serves as a tribute to his dogs, but also aims to support dog welfare. He plans to set up a JustGiving page so that anyone who is touched by his songs can donate to local dog charities, with Wag and Company being his first beneficiary.

Derek said: “Apart from my lovely wife, I now have two passions in life – music and dogs. It was obvious to combine them together and I am really pleased with the result.

“Dogs are so much more than pets. They are family members and losing one is one of the worst feelings in the world.

“I hope that my music will bring a smile to people’s faces and give them the comfort I found by writing the music.”