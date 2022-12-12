News you can trust since 1854
Former Broomhill teacher celebrates 105th birthday with visit from current pupils

Celebrations have been held to mark an Amble woman’s 105th birthday.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 3:16pm

Edna Davidson celebrated her big day on Saturday at Heatherdale residential care home in Broomhill.

A day earlier she received a visit from Broomhill First School pupils who came to sing for her and presented a wonderful card they had signed.

Edna’s entire life was devoted to Broomhill First School after being the deputy headteacher alongside her husband, who was the headmaster.

Edna Davidson with Broomhill pupils.
Edna, who is still in good health, has previously told staff that the secret to her longevity was having no children of her own but being a teacher to many.

The birthday celebrations were completed with a tea party which Edna’s family and friends joined care home staff in celebrating.

Druridge Bay ward councillor Scott Dickinson also popped in to give his birthday best wishes.

Edna was thrilled to receive a card from King Charles III to go alongside her card from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Edna Davidson.
Broomhill First School pupils with their birthday card for Edna Davidson.
Edna Davidson celebrating her 105th birthday at Heatherdale care home in Broomhill.
