Former Blyth Grammar School pupil organising 50-year reunion

Former head girl Pauline Finlay (now living in Sheffield) and former head boy Trevor Evans with the rescued "heads of school" board.

The school opened in 1965 and former head boy Trevor Evans, 68, has organised a “50-Year Wonder Event” which will take place at Blyth Golf Club on Saturday, August 20, 7pm-11pm..

In a curious twist of fate, Trevor’s dad Gerry oversaw the demolition of the school many years ago, but managed to salvage a board listing all of the former head boys and girls.

Gerry – Blyth Citizen of the Year 1989, Blyth YMCA leader for 28 years, a former professional sprinter and ex-Justice of the Peace – stored the board in his loft for years.

But now his son Trevor has taken possession, and plans to display it at the reunion.

Mr Evans, from Rosewood Crescent in Old Hartley, said: "We are trying to contact anyone who was in the 1965-1972 Blyth Grammar School year group so that they can enjoy this special, golden anniversary event.

"Some of our year may have joined after the first year and left before upper sixth, but all who were in our year group, at some point, are welcome. We would love to see as many ex-pupils as possible take this opportunity to reconnect with old friends.

“The school was demolished many years ago but my father, who oversaw the demolition, rescued the heads of school board from oblivion and placed it in his loft.

"The board only came to light following his death in March 2022.”