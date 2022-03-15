Former Bamburgh Castle resident honoured with blue plaque

Karen Larkin and Claire Watson-Armstrong from Bamburgh Castle at the Norah Balls exhibition.

A blue plaque was unveiled outside Norah Balls’ family home in Tynemouth in an event organised by North Tyneside Council.

Bamburgh Castle representatives Claire Watson-Armstrong, wife of the castle’s owner and Karen Larkin, the castle’s wedding, events and marketing manager were among those who attended.

After the unveiling, on International Women’s Day, they viewed a display ‘Deeds not Words’ about Norah at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre on North Shields Fish Quay.

Norah Balls in her home at Bamburgh Castle.

The display explains how Norah, daughter of a North Shields mariner, was an active member of the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU), led nationally by Emmeline Pankhurst.

She later became involved in many other aspects of community life focusing on supporting and improving the lives of girls, women and families.

As a WSPU member she toured the region addressing meetings, often facing angry crowds.

When Home Secretary Winston Churchill visited Newcastle in 1909, she challenged him over votes for women and later interrupted a presentation he was making.

A year later she joined over 300 suffragettes in London angry that Prime Minister Asquith had reneged on a promise to introduce a bill for partial female suffrage. There were ugly scenes and she was arrested on three occasions.

Like many suffragettes she ended her campaign at the start of Wprld War One, directing her efforts to setting up a canteen in Whitley Bay for soldiers.

She helped to set up the Girl Guides in Northumberland, becoming the first County Secretary. In 1932 she was awarded the Oak Leaf medal in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Guiding and in 1936 became the County Commissioner and later President.

She was a Justice of the Peace, a councillor in North Shields, serving on health education and children’s committees and a member of many other organisations.

When she resigned as a councillor in 1951, she was reported to be a member of 28 different committees across the community.

She retired to a flat in Bamburgh Castle, continuing her good works, supporting the RNLI and the Society for the Preservation of Rural England. She donated a large tapestry to the castle which is still on display.

The Northumberland Archive at Woodhorn has a recording of an interview about her life, made in 1975, when she said of Bamburgh, “There is no where on earth I would

rather be”.

In her later years she moved into a cottage in Bamburgh and died in Berwick Infirmary in 1980, aged 94.

Nina Brown, a volunteer and trustee at the Old Low Light, who researched the life of Norah Balls and curated the display said: “Women today stand on the shoulders of women like Norah Balls.

"During my research, I discovered a champion for women, with great courage for a cause, adventurous and with a strong belief in service to her community.”

She added: “During a recent conversation with her great nieces and great nephew, they described her as having a humble presence, just getting on and accomplishing things, one of life’s great givers.”