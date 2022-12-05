Former Archbishop of York attends church service in Rothbury
A former Archbishop of York visited Rothbury on Sunday.
The Right Reverend The Lord John Sentamu is now honorary assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Newcastle.
He was at All Saints Church in Rothbury to celebrate and give thanks for the life, work and witness of the Parish of Upper Coquetdale and to confirm two young people and three adults as full communicant members of the Church of England.
The candidates for confirmation included the Northumberland County Council member for Rothbury, Steven Bridgett.