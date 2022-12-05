News you can trust since 1854
Former Archbishop of York attends church service in Rothbury

A former Archbishop of York visited Rothbury on Sunday.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 3:12pm

The Right Reverend The Lord John Sentamu is now honorary assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Newcastle.

He was at All Saints Church in Rothbury to celebrate and give thanks for the life, work and witness of the Parish of Upper Coquetdale and to confirm two young people and three adults as full communicant members of the Church of England.

The candidates for confirmation included the Northumberland County Council member for Rothbury, Steven Bridgett.

The former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu (front, centre) visited All Saints Church in Rothbury. Picture: Jeff Reynalds
