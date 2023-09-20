Former Amble man launches campaign calling for better recognition for injured police officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Curry, a retired Sussex police officer, is also backing a second campaign by the relatives of those police officers who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives’. They are calling for these victims to receive a posthumous medal award.

Mr Curry, who had to retire after being injured in the line of duty, said: "I find it totally astounding that in the 21st century when police officers are called upon more and more frequently to protect us and then either pay the ultimate penalty and lose their lives or sacrifice their health that their deeds are not recognised with a medal award, be it for the family or for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of the severely injured are known to me personally and some are in wheelchairs requiring the services of assistance dogs or having sustained severe brain damage. Their plight is harrowingly sad.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Curry with his book, Wor Tomis the Polis.

"My medal proposal is not for heroism, albeit all display a degree of that but simply to recognise that the recipient served in the police and was discharged from the service on medical grounds having been injured on duty.

This new award would substitute for the 'Long Service and Good Conduct' medal they richly deserved but were deprived of through no fault of their own."

To view and sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/recognition-of-service-medal-police-officers-injured-whilst-actively-engaged-on-duty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Curry, 74, is seeking the backing of as many MPs as possible so the proposal can be heard in Parliament.

He points out that ‘only very few’ officers have ever been awarded the George Cross – the civilian equivalent of the armed forces Victoria Cross.

"This is due to the strict criteria being that it must involve a high and extreme act of bravery,” he said.

"Most officers do not get the opportunity to display that being either instantly shot or stabbed and outside of that no other medal award is simply available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many will recall the harrowing and callous gunning down of the two Manchester Police officers, Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes in 2012. Both lost their lives but received no medal recognition.

“Northumbrian PC David Rathband in 2010 was sprung upon and blasted with a shotgun at point-blank range and blinded. He received nothing.

“Lanarkshire detective Ross Hunt stabbed to death in 1983, after an extended 32 years of service received nothing.

“The list is endless and this scandalous national disgrace in being overlooked is something that is long overdue in being corrected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was speaking ahead of Police Memorial Day on Sunday, September 24.

He explained: "I will continue to boycott attending the service until such time as appropriate medal recognition is awarded to the 'fallen' and 'injured'.

"We live in such turbulent times whereby too frequently police officers are called upon and indeed willingly put themselves in the 'firing line' to protect us and are sadly injured doing so.

“I passionately believe their loss, when injured and medically discharged from the service, should be recognised in the form of a special medal of appreciation.