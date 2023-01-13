Alison Wilson (nee Cooke) was awarded for her work with the Department of Education during the pandemic when she was responsible for vulnerable children throughout England.

She is currently deputy director in His Majesty’s Treasury but in the spring takes up a new appointment as regional director Yorkshire and Humberside within the Department of Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving school, Alison gained a degree in Economics followed by a Masters degree at Leicester University. A few years later she achieved a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Durham University.

Alison Wilson.