Former Alnwick pupil who grew up in Lesbury awarded OBE
A former pupil of the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, who was brought up in Lesbury, was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
Alison Wilson (nee Cooke) was awarded for her work with the Department of Education during the pandemic when she was responsible for vulnerable children throughout England.
She is currently deputy director in His Majesty’s Treasury but in the spring takes up a new appointment as regional director Yorkshire and Humberside within the Department of Education.
After leaving school, Alison gained a degree in Economics followed by a Masters degree at Leicester University. A few years later she achieved a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Durham University.
Now married with two daughters she lives near Thirsk where the family enjoy walking in the Yorkshire countryside.