Formal merger of coroner services in Northumberland
The merger of north Northumberland and south Northumberland to form a single area will come into force from April 1.
It was approved by the Ministry of Justice following a consultation with local councils, MPs, coroners and other public bodies.
The new ‘Northumberland’ coroner area may expect around 2,030 deaths to be reported annually.
Andrew Hetherington will take over as senior coroner for the merged area, subject to the necessary consent.
Justice Minister Mike Freer said: “Bereaved families should receive the best possible support when grieving a loved one, so we want to make sure coroner services are delivered to the highest standards.
“This merger will reduce costs for local authorities, allowing them to spend more money on other vital services, and ensure people in Northumberland get better coroner support.”
The move forms part of the Government’s commitment to raise standards and improve the consistency of coroner services across the country.