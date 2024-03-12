Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The merger of north Northumberland and south Northumberland to form a single area will come into force from April 1.

It was approved by the Ministry of Justice following a consultation with local councils, MPs, coroners and other public bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘Northumberland’ coroner area may expect around 2,030 deaths to be reported annually.

Northumberland Coroner's Court, County Hall, Morpeth.

Andrew Hetherington will take over as senior coroner for the merged area, subject to the necessary consent.

Justice Minister Mike Freer said: “Bereaved families should receive the best possible support when grieving a loved one, so we want to make sure coroner services are delivered to the highest standards.

“This merger will reduce costs for local authorities, allowing them to spend more money on other vital services, and ensure people in Northumberland get better coroner support.”