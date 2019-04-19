Forging a role as a county ambassador

A Red Row blacksmith is the latest business to sign up to the Discover our Land campaign.

Anvilman, run by blacksmith and artist Stephen Lunn and his daughter Ashlee Donaldson, has become an ambassador for the Northumberland County Council-led campaign.

Stephen Lunn at work. Picture by Marco Damian Photography

It joins other businesses, including Tharsus, Egger, Port of Blyth, Deep Ocean, Hepple Gin and Dipsticks Research Ltd, in showing its support for the campaign.

Discover our Land aims to promote Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest.

The campaign is building a social movement by sharing the stories of businesses and individuals with people from outside the county.

Stephen and Ashlee combine traditional methods of forging with contemporary designs inspired by nature. The forge has been in the family since 1921.

Stephen said: “My grandfather prided himself in providing quality service and workmanship, which has been our policy ever since. Back then our main business came from shoeing farm horses and general blacksmithing. However, as the years have passed the business has evolved and I now class myself as an artist as well as a blacksmith.

“I hope that by taking part in the Discover our Land campaign we can help showcase the benefits of investing and doing business in Northumberland.”

Kelly Angus, deputy chief executive of the county council, said: “We are thrilled to have Anvilman on board with the Discover our Land campaign.”

“Through the campaign we want to tell the story of all of the exciting things happening in Northumberland, so to have a local artist supporting the cause showcases the unique culture Northumberland has to offer.

“We hope that Anvilman’s support for the campaign will help to persuade other businesses of all sizes to get involved and help spread the message about what’s great about Northumberland.”