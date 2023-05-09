News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
28 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Ford May Queen crowned

The traditional crowning of the May Queen in Ford was combined with coronation celebrations for the local community.

By Ian Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:27 BST

Kaycee Hand, as the eldest girl at Hugh Joicey First School, was crowned May Queen. She was ably assisted by her Hobby Horse and Shaker, Alfie Renton, while Ava was an attentive crownbearer.

The children paraded from the school to the village green shaking instruments and banging drums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boys raised the decorated arches for Kaycee to walk through to her throne to be crowned by Keith Webster from Ravnclay.

Ford May Queen Kaycee Hand.Ford May Queen Kaycee Hand.
Ford May Queen Kaycee Hand.
Most Popular

The children danced beautifully and energetically, while The Ragbag Morris dancers performed traditional dances and even got some volunteers involved.

Rt Hon Andrew Joicey unveiled two new plaques in the arches of the walled garden created at Ravnclay with the children of Ford school depicting rural life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children had also used watercolours to create a commemorative stamp design, on display in the Lady Waterford Hall.

Traditional dancing in Ford.Traditional dancing in Ford.
Traditional dancing in Ford.
A new plaque depicting rural life in Ford's walled garden.A new plaque depicting rural life in Ford's walled garden.
A new plaque depicting rural life in Ford's walled garden.
The crowning of the Ford May Queen.The crowning of the Ford May Queen.
The crowning of the Ford May Queen.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ford May Queen Kaycee Hand with Hobby Horse and Shaker Alfie Renton.Ford May Queen Kaycee Hand with Hobby Horse and Shaker Alfie Renton.
Ford May Queen Kaycee Hand with Hobby Horse and Shaker Alfie Renton.
Related topics:QueenFord