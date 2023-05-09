Kaycee Hand, as the eldest girl at Hugh Joicey First School, was crowned May Queen. She was ably assisted by her Hobby Horse and Shaker, Alfie Renton, while Ava was an attentive crownbearer.

The children paraded from the school to the village green shaking instruments and banging drums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boys raised the decorated arches for Kaycee to walk through to her throne to be crowned by Keith Webster from Ravnclay.

Ford May Queen Kaycee Hand.

The children danced beautifully and energetically, while The Ragbag Morris dancers performed traditional dances and even got some volunteers involved.

Rt Hon Andrew Joicey unveiled two new plaques in the arches of the walled garden created at Ravnclay with the children of Ford school depicting rural life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children had also used watercolours to create a commemorative stamp design, on display in the Lady Waterford Hall.

Traditional dancing in Ford.

A new plaque depicting rural life in Ford's walled garden.

The crowning of the Ford May Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad