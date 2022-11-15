Ford and Etal Halloween fundraiser supports Cash for Kids
Ford and Etal’s Halloween event raised nearly £700 for charity.
The scarycrow trail attracted thousands of visitors over half-term week, despite some extreme weather.
An impressive £691.36 was raised for Radio Borders charity Cash For Kids.
There were 29 Scarycrows on display this year.
The Zombie Trooper (Return of the Dead Eye), at Hay Farm Bed & Breakfast, took the prize of Best Scarycrow of 2022, with Crime Scene, at Heatherslaw, and The Pumpkin Patch at Madcap Gallery, Etal, named as runners-up.