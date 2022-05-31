Craig Farrell after scoring for Blyth Spartans. Photo by Bill Broadley

Craig, who was born in Middlesbrough, came through the ranks of his home town club before joining Leeds United.

The striker also had a spell with Carlisle United before playing for non-league sides Blyth Spartans, York City and Whitby Town.

He had also represented his country, playing three times for England Under 16s, scoring one goal.

Craig made 17 appearances in 2012 for Blyth Spartans, scoring seven goals, before moving to Whitby Town.

Following the news of his death on Monday (May 30), many of his former clubs took to social media to pay their respects and pass on condolences to his family and friends.

On Twitter, Blyth Spartans wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Blyth Player Craig Farrell

“Farrell made 17 appearances in 2012 for Spartans scoring 7 goals.

“RIP Faz.”

Middlesbrough FC, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of our former youth player Craig Farrell following his sad passing."

York City FC wrote: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Craig Farrell, aged 39.

"Craig made 111 appearances and scored 27 goals for City between 2006 and 2009.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Whitby Town FC commented: "Everyone at Whitby Town is extremely saddened that hear of the passing of former player Craig Farrell.