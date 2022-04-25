Football veterans group in Berwick new players call

From left to right: Paul Richards, Lewis MacMahon, Eric Musgrave, Richard Matthews, Neil Robertson, Ged Gill and John Grieve.

It is seeking new members for the get-togethers at the Swan Centre’s 3G pitch in Tweedmouth.

John Fairbairn, a farmer from Milfield, has been organising the game for around 10 years and believes it will appeal to lots of older players who are not yet ready to hang up their boots.

The 60-year-old said: “Playing with a group of guys once a week in a competitive but friendly game has to be more fun than going out jogging by yourself or working out in a gym.

“It’s a relaxed set-up – no one keeps score, for example – and it is a brilliant way to keep active.

“There are some serious veterans’ teams in the area, such as Scottish Borders Seniors, but this is a very informal kick-about for those of us who cannot commit or manage that level of commitment.”

The games range from five-a-side to eight-a-side, depending on who is available each week.

John has a block booking on a quarter pitch at the Swan Centre. Each player pays £2 at pitchside on the night to play.

Eric Musgrave, who joined four years ago when he relocated from Kent to Etal, said: “The Thursday evening match is a highlight of my week.”