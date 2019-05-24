Football match kicks off charity fund-raiser

Three mates are hoping to raise thousands of pounds with a charity football match.

Connor Cowens, Martyn Nesbit and Alan McKay are hosting the match at Wooler on June 1.

It started last year after Martyn lost his dad through mental health and raised more than £4,000.

An under 30s team, captained by Connor and Martyn, will take on an over 30s team captained by Alan.

It kicks off at noon and there will a small pitch set up for youngsters, along with a bouncy castle.

The game is being sponsored by Richardsons Repairs, who are donating a trophy and bubbly.

It will be followed by an auction at the Riverside bar, Wooler, where lots include a signed Lucy Bronze England football shirt and a signed GB top from boxer Cyrus Pattinson. There will also be a raffle.

Anyone who wants to play, donate or go along to watch is welcome.