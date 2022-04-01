Football kits wanted by Alnwick man for Malawi charity

Donated kits from Alnwick Town, Alnmouth Juniors and Red House Farm and, top right, Andy Bottomly.

Alnwick PE teacher Andy Bottomer, who manages a voluntary sports development project in Malawi, has issued the plea as the end of the season looms.

"I am starting a kit and equipment recycling initiative ahead of my next visit in August 2023,” he revealed.

“As the football season comes to a close I am hoping for help by recycling any old kits, boots, balls and training equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Bottomer.

“Since 2017 we have been supporting the efforts of 10 football clubs and 14 primary schools in Kawale zone, Chitipa district in northern Malawi.”

His efforts have been hampered by Covid-19. His last visit was in September 2019.

“Covid hasn't stopped Community Sports Leaders Africa continuing to support northern Malawi though,” he revealed.

“In March 2020 I did a sponsored cycle around north Northumberland that raised £1,600. This money was used to buy equipment, collect donated kit and ship it to Malawi.

"This supported 10 football clubs and 14 primary school who received football kits, footballs, netballs and cricket equipment.

"We have established an U12 football project with 8 teams involved at the moment. During this period, we helped trained more young football coaches.

“Then in 2021 I did a '7086 minutes Fitness Challenge' because that is the distance from Alnwick to Chitipa in miles.

"It included 32 weeks of different exercises for 45 mins per day. It raised £1,000 – including £300 from Alnwick small businesses to whom I would like to say thanks.

"This money went towards sending a smaller shipment of kit, constructing five mini football goals and five netball posts.

“At the moment I am collecting feedback from Malawi and making plans for 2022/23 culminating in a visit in August 2023.

"I am trying to 'Twin' local football clubs with clubs in Chitipa."

Andy, who plays cricket for Rock, has also announced a new fundraising challenge.

“The number of runs I score in 16 games up to July 30 is the total distance in kilometres that I will cycle in the next six days (July 31 - Aug 5),” he revealed.