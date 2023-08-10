Football breaks down barriers for young asylum seekers in Northumberland

The weekly football sessions have broken down language barriers and helped to forge friendships which are critical to the wellbeing of these young people who can often feel very isolated.

The children are generally boys aged over 14, from a long list of countries including Afghanistan and Syria. They have often endured hardship and long, dangerous journeys to arrive in the UK – unaccompanied and without money, a clear idea of if their families are alive, or whether they’ll be allowed to stay.

On top of all this, they may have to apply for asylum, a long and complicated legal process, with little or no English language skills.

Football sessions have been delivered for young asylum seekers in Northumberland.

The Northumberland Adolescent Service (NAS) take the lead and responsibility in housing and supporting these young people with many aspects of their lives.

Daniel Thompson, an adolescent support worker who attends the football sessions said: “These young people can feel very lonely and isolated - they have limited English and are in uncertain situations in a completely new area.

“Playing football gives them an opportunity to meet others who are in similar situations, and it is also an opportunity to relax and have fun with staff from our service. The recent attendance speaks volumes about how much they get out of it.

“We have seen excellent sportsmanship from all involved and the sessions have encouraged new relationships, with young people inviting each other to meet up outside of the sessions to play football at different venues.”

The weekly football sessions are inclusive of all ages and abilities.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Promoting Healthy Lives said: “The football sessions have been a fantastic opportunity for the young people we work with to enjoy an organised and professionally led weekly sports activity.

“The benefits to the young people have been very positive. Many of the attendees speak different languages and have limited English, however, once involved in a game the language barrier becomes insignificant and they are able to interact and enjoy the game together.”