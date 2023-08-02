News you can trust since 1854
Foodie delights on offer at Morpeth Farmers’ Market this weekend

Morpeth Farmers’ Market returns to the Market Place this Saturday (August 5) packed with fresh local produce and the usual range of traders.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:09 BST

From 9am until 3pm, shoppers can pick up delicious foodie favourites including freshly baked bread from Bread and Roses and the full range of fresh meat from Moorhouse Farm, Geordie Bangers and Ridley’s Fish and Game.

For those wanting to try something a little bit different, The Yolker will be joining the line-up with a range of flavours from traditional pork to the quirkier onion bhaji.

Vegan bakes and treats will be on offer from Bake for the Soul and Awesome Chocolates will be attending with their luxury hand-made chocolates.

Alison Walklett from Awesome Chocolates.Alison Walklett from Awesome Chocolates.
Spinning Superiority will also be spinning funky soul hits from 2pm until 7pm at Sanderson Arcade as part of the centre’s Summer Social campaign, which is running every Saturday throughout August.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager of Sanderson Arcade, said: “The sun is set to shine this weekend for our monthly Farmers’ Market and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors for a fabulous day out in Morpeth.”

It is one of a full programme of markets organised and delivered throughout the year by the Morpeth Markets, managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Keep an eye on the Sanderson Arcade website – www.sandersonarcade.co.uk – to find out more about what is happening at the centre and in the Market Place throughout the summer.

