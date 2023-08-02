From 9am until 3pm, shoppers can pick up delicious foodie favourites including freshly baked bread from Bread and Roses and the full range of fresh meat from Moorhouse Farm, Geordie Bangers and Ridley’s Fish and Game.

For those wanting to try something a little bit different, The Yolker will be joining the line-up with a range of flavours from traditional pork to the quirkier onion bhaji.

Vegan bakes and treats will be on offer from Bake for the Soul and Awesome Chocolates will be attending with their luxury hand-made chocolates.

Alison Walklett from Awesome Chocolates.

Spinning Superiority will also be spinning funky soul hits from 2pm until 7pm at Sanderson Arcade as part of the centre’s Summer Social campaign, which is running every Saturday throughout August.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager of Sanderson Arcade, said: “The sun is set to shine this weekend for our monthly Farmers’ Market and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors for a fabulous day out in Morpeth.”

It is one of a full programme of markets organised and delivered throughout the year by the Morpeth Markets, managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.