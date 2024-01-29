Food blogger meets Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in Ponteland restaurant Haveli that she highly rated
Kate Cairns and her mother went along to Haveli in Darras Hall for ‘Bait with Kate’, which she started four years ago. It covers the North East area.
Having grown up in Wylam, she knows parts of Northumberland – including Ponteland – very well.
Kate said: “I said to my mum on our journey to Haveli ‘imagine if someone like Eddie Howe was there’ and so I couldn’t believe it when I saw him.
“I didn’t want to disturb him during his meal and with the restaurant being fairly quiet at the time, I thought I would say hello and ask for a photo when he finished. He was happy to do so and absolutely lovely with us.
“As for Haveli, the food was incredible and we, and everyone else at the restaurant, were treated very nicely.”