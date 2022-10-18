Food banks across the North East are seeing demand increase – and more families may need additional support during the half-term break in October.

Parcels packed with essentials are a lifeline for those who can no longer afford their shopping due to rising prices.

If you are able to contribute, a donation of an essential item or two can go a long way to supporting those in need.

Can you help with a donation to your local foodbank? Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

We take a look at some of the products which could make up a typical food parcel, as well as non-food products you can donate.

This list gives general advice, based on items which typically form a food parcel. Individual food banks may have different needs – please contact your local group for details.

Food items to donate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families may be in further need during the October half-term break. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

Biscuits and cereal bars

Canned soup

Cereal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and snacks for babies

Fruit juice

Dried foods including lentils, pasta, pulses and rice

Instant coffee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-life milk

Tea bags

Tinned food such as fruit, fish or meat and vegetables

Non-food items to donate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby wipes and nappies

Bars of soap

Deodorant

Hand wipes and sanitiser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitchen roll and toilet paper

Laundry powder or wash

Sanitary towels or tampons

Shampoo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shower gel and liquid soap

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Washing-up liquid

There are dozens of food banks working across the North East, some of which are independently operated by community groups, churches or other local organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad