Food banks near me: The items you can donate to support your local food bank as cost-of-living crisis deepens
With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to impact household bills, we take a look at the items you can donate to a food bank or collection point near you.
Food banks across the North East are seeing demand increase – and more families may need additional support during the half-term break in October.
Parcels packed with essentials are a lifeline for those who can no longer afford their shopping due to rising prices.
If you are able to contribute, a donation of an essential item or two can go a long way to supporting those in need.
We take a look at some of the products which could make up a typical food parcel, as well as non-food products you can donate.
This list gives general advice, based on items which typically form a food parcel. Individual food banks may have different needs – please contact your local group for details.
Food items to donate
Biscuits and cereal bars
Canned soup
Cereal
Food and snacks for babies
Fruit juice
Dried foods including lentils, pasta, pulses and rice
Instant coffee
Long-life milk
Tea bags
Tinned food such as fruit, fish or meat and vegetables
Non-food items to donate
Baby wipes and nappies
Bars of soap
Deodorant
Hand wipes and sanitiser
Kitchen roll and toilet paper
Laundry powder or wash
Sanitary towels or tampons
Shampoo
Shower gel and liquid soap
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Washing-up liquid
There are dozens of food banks working across the North East, some of which are independently operated by community groups, churches or other local organisations.
Others are supported by charity The Trussell Trust. Contact your local food bank directly for donation information.