Food banks across the North East and beyond are seeing demand for their services increase and more families may need additional support during the school holidays.

Parcels from food banks help those in the community who may not be able to afford the essentials, from food stuffs to toiletries.

If you are able to contribute, a simple donation of an essential item or two can go a long way in supporting those in need.

Food stored for parcels. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images.

We take a look at some of the helpful items which could make up a typical parcel, as well as non-food products you can donate.

This list gives general advice, based on items which typically form a food parcel. Individual food banks may have different needs – please contact your local group for further information.

Food items

Baby food and snacks

Non-food items such as toiletries and hygiene items are also vital to support those in need. Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.

Biscuits and cereal bars

Cans of soup

Cereal

Fruit juice cartons

Can you help with a donation for a food parcel? Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

Dried foods such as lentils, pasta, pulses and rice

Instant coffee

Long-life milk

Tea bags

You can check with your local food bank to see which items are most needed. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Tinned food such as fruit, fish or meat and vegetables

Non-food items

Baby wipes and nappies

Deodorant

Hand wipes and sanitiser

Kitchen towel and toilet paper

Laundry powder or liquid wash

Sanitary towels or tampons

Shampoo

Shower gel and liquid soap

Soap bars

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Washing liquid

There are dozens of food banks working in the North East, some of which are independently operated by community groups, churches or other local organisations.