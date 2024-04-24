Pizzas, burgers and sweet items were among the options available, plus hot drinks and Pimm’s.

The other street food market dates in Morpeth for 2024 are Saturday, June 15 and Saturday, August 17.

This Saturday (April 27) is the next Morpeth Makers Market in the Market Place.

Various traders will be present, selling handmade and sought-after items such as cakes and bakes, skin products, knitwear and jewellery between 10am and 3pm.

If you are interested in trading at any of the future markets, please contact organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade Lottie Thompson via email – [email protected]

