Fond farewell to the Rector of Rothbury at service

A final service and farewell has been held in All Saints Church for the Rector of Rothbury, Rev Canon John Sinclair, who has taken early retirement.
By Jeff Reynalds
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Rev Canon John Sinclair shares a joke at his final service.Rev Canon John Sinclair shares a joke at his final service.
Officially Rector of the Parish of Upper Coquetdale, he had been with the parish for four-and-a-half years and was very highly thought of by all in the area – with around 200 people attending the service.

The service was conducted by ex-colleague, and recently retired Dean of Newcastle Cathedral, Geoff Miller. Following a local tradition, Rothbury musician James Tait wrote a song in his honour that was performed in public for the first time.

The Rector made a very amusing final speech and said he was so impressed by the way Churches Together and other community groups worked with each other for the good of all.

John and his wife Jill are to retire to Ryton. He plans to grow mushrooms and spend a lot more time with his grandchildren.