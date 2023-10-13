Fond farewell to the Rector of Rothbury at service
Officially Rector of the Parish of Upper Coquetdale, he had been with the parish for four-and-a-half years and was very highly thought of by all in the area – with around 200 people attending the service.
The service was conducted by ex-colleague, and recently retired Dean of Newcastle Cathedral, Geoff Miller. Following a local tradition, Rothbury musician James Tait wrote a song in his honour that was performed in public for the first time.
The Rector made a very amusing final speech and said he was so impressed by the way Churches Together and other community groups worked with each other for the good of all.
John and his wife Jill are to retire to Ryton. He plans to grow mushrooms and spend a lot more time with his grandchildren.