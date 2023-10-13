Rev Canon John Sinclair shares a joke at his final service.

Officially Rector of the Parish of Upper Coquetdale, he had been with the parish for four-and-a-half years and was very highly thought of by all in the area – with around 200 people attending the service.

The service was conducted by ex-colleague, and recently retired Dean of Newcastle Cathedral, Geoff Miller. Following a local tradition, Rothbury musician James Tait wrote a song in his honour that was performed in public for the first time.

The Rector made a very amusing final speech and said he was so impressed by the way Churches Together and other community groups worked with each other for the good of all.

