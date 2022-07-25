Sheelagh Halliford began her journey at Abbeyfields First School in 1991 as a classroom teacher, teaching all year groups. She was promoted to deputy headteacher in 2010.

Since then, she has taken on many roles within the school – including English and modern foreign languages lead.

As well as being a deputy headteacher, Mrs Halliford worked as Abbeyfields safeguarding lead and a huge part of her career involved helping children with additional needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheelagh Halliford with two generations of pupils she has taught over the years. Picture by Michelle Fowler Photography.

Many families have been supported through the hard work and dedication that the retiring teacher has put into her long and distinguished career.

Teachers and pupils across the school have shared many memories from her time at Abbeyfields, including how well she organised school trips to Swaledale and her popular ‘World Famous Raffle’ at Christmas.

The school’s headteacher, Sandra Ford, said: “Sheelagh is one of the hardest working teachers I have ever known.

“Her enthusiasm for the school was limitless and her dedication to her job was impeccable. Abbeyfields will not be the same without her.

“I am positive all of our staff, pupils and parents will miss her very much.”