Throughout October, schoolchildren across the county will be singing a sea shanty penned by Warkworth resident, and Bagpuss songwriter, Sandra Kerr as they walk to help to spread the message far and wide.

She signed up to ‘The Big Northumberland Gear Change’ in 2021 and was so inspired by the information and encouragement available that she bought an electric bike.

Sandra has now written an accompanying song to help rally and unite others to travel sustainably.

Stamfordham Primary School is taking part in walks through the village.

Stamfordham Primary School is an advocate for keeping children active by walking and cycling. During Walk to School Month, its pupils have been singing and will continue to sing Sandra’s song while walking through Stamfordham village to ensure that all of their pupils benefit from getting out and about.

Headteacher Lynsey Briddock said: “Our pupils enjoy being active as it makes such a difference to their well-being and overall education.

“Given the climate emergency, we are doing all we can to encourage children from a young age to do their bit.

“Everyone loves Sandra’s catchy sea shanty and has thoroughly enjoyed learning it for Walk to School Month. The whole school is taking part in walks through Stamfordham village to support this year’s initiative.

“We all have to start somewhere and small changes can really make a big difference.”