These are slang words and phrases used in the county with roots in both Geordie and Scottish.

Now we have been alerted by Canon Alan Hughes to a list that has been produced to help visitors to Berwick specifically. It includes the following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A’reetma’ Haga: A greeting between Berwick males when names have yet to be exchanged

Berwick town centre. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Bar: £Pounds

Bari: Very nice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckie: Stone

Cantle: Head

Clemies: Testicles

Cope: Good

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coosty: Very good

Coupon: Face

Covied: Dead

Cowie: Anything

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowped: Overturned

Deek: Look

Doses: Lots

Doobies: Money

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doylem: Idiot

Felled: Outfought

Fettle: Mood

Gurie: Man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hornies: Police

Humming: Smelly

Joogle: Dog

Keekers: Eyes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keer: House

Ladged: Embarrassed

Loup: Jump over

Lowsed: Done for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mangin: Speaking

Mank: Dirt

Mortal: Drunk

Moy: Mouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muckle: Massive

Nash: Run away

Pad: Walk

Panny: Rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peeve: Alcohol

Peever: Pub

Plaff: Feet

Reek: Smoke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory: Mad

Scran: Foodstuff

Screeve: Car

Shan: Bad/Poor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skids: Underpants

Slash: Urinate

Spragged: Informed

Teek: Bed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing: Pence

Yag: Fire