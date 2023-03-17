News you can trust since 1854
Focus on Berwick: 50 words and phrases used by locals

We published a story last week listing 29 colloquialisms across Northumberland.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT

These are slang words and phrases used in the county with roots in both Geordie and Scottish.

Now we have been alerted by Canon Alan Hughes to a list that has been produced to help visitors to Berwick specifically. It includes the following.

A’reetma’ Haga: A greeting between Berwick males when names have yet to be exchanged

Berwick town centre. Picture by Jane Coltman.
Bar: £Pounds

Bari: Very nice

Buckie: Stone

Cantle: Head

Clemies: Testicles

Cope: Good

Coosty: Very good

Coupon: Face

Covied: Dead

Cowie: Anything

Cowped: Overturned

Deek: Look

Doses: Lots

Doobies: Money

Doylem: Idiot

Felled: Outfought

Fettle: Mood

Gurie: Man

Hornies: Police

Humming: Smelly

Joogle: Dog

Keekers: Eyes

Keer: House

Ladged: Embarrassed

Loup: Jump over

Lowsed: Done for

Mangin: Speaking

Mank: Dirt

Mortal: Drunk

Moy: Mouth

Muckle: Massive

Nash: Run away

Pad: Walk

Panny: Rain

Peeve: Alcohol

Peever: Pub

Plaff: Feet

Reek: Smoke

Rory: Mad

Scran: Foodstuff

Screeve: Car

Shan: Bad/Poor

Skids: Underpants

Slash: Urinate

Spragged: Informed

Teek: Bed

Wing: Pence

Yag: Fire

Yak: Face

BerwickNorthumberland