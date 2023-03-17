Focus on Berwick: 50 words and phrases used by locals
We published a story last week listing 29 colloquialisms across Northumberland.
These are slang words and phrases used in the county with roots in both Geordie and Scottish.
Now we have been alerted by Canon Alan Hughes to a list that has been produced to help visitors to Berwick specifically. It includes the following.
A’reetma’ Haga: A greeting between Berwick males when names have yet to be exchanged
Bar: £Pounds
Bari: Very nice
Buckie: Stone
Cantle: Head
Clemies: Testicles
Cope: Good
Coosty: Very good
Coupon: Face
Covied: Dead
Cowie: Anything
Cowped: Overturned
Deek: Look
Doses: Lots
Doobies: Money
Doylem: Idiot
Felled: Outfought
Fettle: Mood
Gurie: Man
Hornies: Police
Humming: Smelly
Joogle: Dog
Keekers: Eyes
Keer: House
Ladged: Embarrassed
Loup: Jump over
Lowsed: Done for
Mangin: Speaking
Mank: Dirt
Mortal: Drunk
Moy: Mouth
Muckle: Massive
Nash: Run away
Pad: Walk
Panny: Rain
Peeve: Alcohol
Peever: Pub
Plaff: Feet
Reek: Smoke
Rory: Mad
Scran: Foodstuff
Screeve: Car
Shan: Bad/Poor
Skids: Underpants
Slash: Urinate
Spragged: Informed
Teek: Bed
Wing: Pence
Yag: Fire
Yak: Face