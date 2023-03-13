And he is hoping that relatives and people with an interest in this subject will come along and get involved in future activities.

The Cramlington train crash of 1926 was a momentous occasion seven days into a General Strike, which in itself left Britain in turmoil for its nine-day duration in May that year.

Ed explained: “The intention of the striking miners was to derail a blackleg coal train that they felt was undermining the strike.

Ed Waugh.

“Unfortunately for the perpetrators, they derailed a passenger train – the carriages of which were part of the Flying Scotsman being pulled by the Merry Hampton engine.”

Despite 281 passengers being aboard the train, the volunteer driver had been warned of trouble ahead and slowed down. This meant that when the engine and five carriages were derailed, no-one was killed.

“The only injury was minor, to a man's foot,” said Ed.

“Most people were treated for shock and bruises and continued their journey from Newcastle.”

Eight Cramlington miners were each sentenced for up to eight years for their involvement in the event, eventually being released early due to pressure from the trade union rank and file, politicians and the judiciary itself who saw the original sentences as too harsh.

Ed, whose latest play was the hugely successful Wor Bella, added: “Were the ‘Cramlington Train Wreckers’ terrorists or workers trying to defend their livelihoods, family and community against an economic onslaught that actually took place after the General Strike ended?

“The story is one of high dramatic tension and has become an important part of British history, although largely forgotten today.

“With the centenary approaching, it is important to assess the events in an informed, dramatic and entertaining manner.

“We know of relatives and people with an interest in this subject and we want them to come along to get involved in future activities.

“We'd be particularly interested in any memorabilia for a forthcoming exhibition.”

The public meetings will take place at The Community Hub, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, on Thursday, March 30, at 2pm and 6.30pm.